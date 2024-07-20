Bill & Hillary Clinton Stand by Biden Amid Calls for Him to Drop Out of 2024 Race

Despite growing pressure from high-profile Democrats for President Joe Biden to abandon his 2024 reelection bid, he still has the strong support of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

According to NBC News’ Monica Alba, the Clintons have “privately been supportive of President Biden’s decision to stay in the race and have been actively encouraging donors to stay with him.”

This backing comes as dozens of House and Senate Democrats have joined forces to urge Biden to step aside, with some donors even threatening to withhold funding for the party until he drops out.

The report also notes that some donors, including Abigail Disney, an heiress to the Disney family fortune, have already pledged to stop supporting Biden’s bid for a second term. Disney told CNBC, “I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket. This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high.”

Biden has been off the campaign trail since testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this week and is currently isolating himself in Delaware. There are conflicting reports about whether he is considering dropping out of the race amid concerns about his ability to win in November.

