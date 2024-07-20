The Widow-Maker Heart Attack and Chelm

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman

It is called “Widow-Maker” for a reason. Only 12% of those who have it – survive. Some statistics have the survival rate at 6%.

So, first and foremost, I want to thank Hashem for putting me in that 12%, (or 6%) and secondly, I wish to thank both Hatzolah of Far Rockaway/5 Towns for their 3:20 AM lifesaving response and, of course, the remarkable team at Southshore University Hospital. Thirdly, a huge thank you to those who have been saying Tehillim and are continuing to daven on my behalf.

What is a “widow-maker heart attack?”

It happens when there is a blockage in the left anterior descending (LAD) artery. This is a major artery that carries blood to the left ventricle of the heart. The LAD artery supplies about 50 percent of the heart muscle’s blood supply. Mine was a 100 percent blockage. I woke up at 3:00 AM feeling as if an entire pallet of 500 construction bricks had fallen on my chest.

The main reason why I am writing this now is to discuss the Chelm aspect of it all – in particular my own.

Boruch Hashem, the team opened up my artery in less than 60 minutes.

A 100 percent blockage occurs when plaque, that substance made up of 1] fat, 2] cholesterol, 3] calcium, and 4] other substances that builds up on the walls of the artery ruptures. When this happens, it completely prevents blood flow to the heart.

They ballooned something and put in a stent. After the surgeries, I was told that my ejection fraction – the amount of blood the heart pumps each time it beats, is down to 30 percent, so I am not out of the woods. This is on account of the lost muscle tissue in my heart.

CHELM

So here is where the Chelm part comes.

Diabetes is a killer and a main cause of heart disease. Sugars are addictive, but they kill us. Oils also do the same thing. Salt as well.

67% of all manufactured products have added sugar. Many food companies will even deliberately make the portion size smaller hoping that you won’t notice how much sugar you’re consuming. The same with catered food purchased in stores.

How do you ensure that the Cholent doesn’t burn and tastes very good? Add a lot of oil! The problem is that this oil is what causes the plaque discussed above.

The main reason manufacturers and chefs add salt is that it enhances the positive sensory attributes of foods, even some otherwise unpalatable foods; it makes them “taste” better. For people who are accustomed to high levels of salt in their food, its absence can make foods “taste” bad.

Our Shabbos Kiddushes of kugel, cholent, kishka, alcohol and various cakes are contributing to a disaster in our own health. Our weddings as well. We are Chelm. And we are poisoning ourselves. I know I did.

What follows are 6 guidelines and 6 Mitzvos. Let’s try to make a change a real and significant one.

Don’t Smoke

Smoking is one of the worst things you can do for your heart. The stuff in cigarettes, like nicotine, messes up blood vessels. Even breathing someone else’s smoke is bad for you. Some kids at school might smoke, but it’s a really bad idea. If you already smoke, quitting is the best thing you can do for your heart.

Know Your Cholesterol

Cholesterol is a kind of fat in your blood. There’s good cholesterol and bad cholesterol. You want the good stuff high and the bad stuff low. Your body makes most of your cholesterol, but what you eat also matters. Some medicines can help lower bad cholesterol, but so can eating healthier foods. So skip the extra dessert.

Blood Pressure Matters

High blood pressure is when your blood pushes too hard against your blood vessels. This can hurt your heart. Doctors have medicines for this, but you can also try eating less salt, getting more exercise, and losing weight if you need to.

Watch Out for Diabetes

Diabetes is a problem where your body doesn’t use sugar right. Lots of people have it, and it can make heart problems worse. Being overweight can lead to diabetes, so it’s important to eat healthy and stay active. You don’t have to give up all the yummy foods, but maybe have smaller portions or eat them less often.

Eat Like They Do in the Mediterranean People who live near the Mediterranean Sea eat a diet that’s really good for their hearts. They eat lots of fruits and vegetables, fish, nuts, and healthy fats like olive oil. You can try eating like this too!

Get Moving! Exercising is like giving your heart a workout, which it needs to stay strong. Aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise a few times a week

And now the Mitzvos:

There are a number of Mitzvos involved in these safety inspections. This author believes that there is six.

There is the Mitzvah of “veNishmartem me’od b’nafshosaichem (Dvarim 4:9) – the Mitzvah of protecting our health and well-being. Few have heard of the second Mitzvah. The verse later on (Dvarim 4:15), “Rak hishamer lecha” is understood by most Poskim to actually comprise an actual second Mitzvah (See Rav Chaim Kanievsky zt”l Shaar HaTeshuvos #25) – to take special care. There is a third Mitzvah, “V’Chai Bahem – And you shall live by them” (VaYikra 18:5). There is a fourth Mitzvah found in the verse in Parshas Ki Taytzai (Dvarim 22:2) which discusses the Mitzvah of Hashavas Aveida, returning an object, with the words “vahashaivoso lo – and you shall return it to him.” The Gemorah in Sanhedrin (73a), however, includes within its understanding of these words the obligation of returning “his own life to him as well.” For example, if thieves are threatening to pounce upon him, there is an obligation of “vahashaivoso lo.” In other words, this verse is the source for the Mitzvah of saving someone’s life. I believe this is the general mitzvah the Shulchan Aruch refers to in Shulchan Aruch Orech Chaim 325. Lo Saamod Al Dam Rayacha – There is a fifth (a negative Mitzvah) of not standing idly by your brother’s blood as well. This is mentioned in Shulchan Aruch (CM 426:1) and in the Rambam. This includes yourself and your spouse and children too, by leaving them without you, chalilah. And finally, there is a sixth Mitzvah of – “Lo Suchal l’hisalaym – a negative commandment associated with the positive commandment of Hashavas Aveida, and that is the verse in Dvarim (22:3), “You cannot shut your eyes to it.” This verse comes directly after the Mitzvah of Hashavas Aveidah. The Netziv (HeEmek Sheailah) refers to this Mitzvah as well.

By following these six plus six guidelines, you can help support your recovery and improve your overall heart health and be mekayem many new Mitzvos too. Remember to also talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian for personalized nutrition recommendations and to address any specific dietary needs or concerns.

The author can be reached at [email protected]. My Tehillim name is Yair Nissan ben Sara.