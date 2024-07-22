Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Shin Bet Foils Terror Cell’s Kidnapping Plot, Uncovers Hole Intended To Hold Hostages [VIDEO]


The Shin Bet security agency announced today that it has thwarted a kidnapping plot by a terror cell from the Aqabat Jabr camp in the West Bank. The cell, comprised of Muhammad Tarik, 19, and Amin Qatash, 20, had planned to carry out a kidnapping attack.

According to the Shin Bet, the cell members had established a network, purchased firearms, and recruited others to carry out shooting and explosive attacks against IDF troops and civilians in the West Bank. The agency seized a makeshift submachine gun, an explosive device, and other military equipment during the arrest.

Tarik and Qatash were arrested by Israeli troops, while a third member of the cell was detained by Palestinian Authority security forces. Last week, the suspects were charged with serious security offenses related to their attempted kidnapping plans.

The Shin Bet said that the cell had dug a hole, camouflaging its opening near one of the member’s homes, intending to hide the hostages.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BAD LOOK: Donald Trump And Daughter Ivanka Both Donated To Kamala Harris’s Reelection Campaign

WATCH: Netanyahu Departs To US On First Flight Of “Wing Of Zion,” Israel’s Air Force One

Trump Pledges to “Rescue” US Auto Industry, Touts Elon Musk Endorsement [VIDEO]

UNUSUAL INCIDENT: Canadian Tourist Attempts To Stab IDF Soldiers At Gate To Moshav, Is Eliminated

MAJOR FAILURE: Houthi Drone Flew 1,600 Miles Before IDF Even Detected It

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN WITHDRAWS FROM 2024 RACE, ENDORSES KAMALA HARRIS

WATCH: IAF Releases Footage Of Airstrikes On Yemen’s Houthis

NEW DETAILS: IDF Trained For Yemen Strike In Greece, Targets Were Selected Months Ago

After 8 Days: Israel Receives Confirmation That Hamas No. 2 Deif Is Dead

Netanyahu On Absurd IJC Ruling: “Jewish People Can’t Be Occupiers In Their Own Land”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network