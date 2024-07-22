Shin Bet Foils Terror Cell’s Kidnapping Plot, Uncovers Hole Intended To Hold Hostages [VIDEO]

The Shin Bet security agency announced today that it has thwarted a kidnapping plot by a terror cell from the Aqabat Jabr camp in the West Bank. The cell, comprised of Muhammad Tarik, 19, and Amin Qatash, 20, had planned to carry out a kidnapping attack.

According to the Shin Bet, the cell members had established a network, purchased firearms, and recruited others to carry out shooting and explosive attacks against IDF troops and civilians in the West Bank. The agency seized a makeshift submachine gun, an explosive device, and other military equipment during the arrest.

Tarik and Qatash were arrested by Israeli troops, while a third member of the cell was detained by Palestinian Authority security forces. Last week, the suspects were charged with serious security offenses related to their attempted kidnapping plans.

The Shin Bet said that the cell had dug a hole, camouflaging its opening near one of the member’s homes, intending to hide the hostages.

