DEVASTATING: Massive Fire Ravages Multiple Jewish Businesses In Fair Lawn, NJ, Including “Zaides Bake Shop”

A massive fire ripped through a strip mall on Fair Lawn Avenue in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, overnight on Friday, causing heavy damage to a number of Jewish businesses.

The blaze was first reported at approximately 2:30 a.m. and tore through the complex, which houses Roadhouse (a fleishig restaurant), Mashu Mashu Sushi (located inside Roadhouse), Green Dragon restaurant, Dream on Lash salon, Regency Cleaners and Zadies Kosher Bake Shop, which is will known for supplying challah to many tri-state groceries.

Zadies Kosher Bake Shop announced on social media that the fire has forced them to close “for an undetermined amount of time.” The bake shop noted earlier this month that July marks the five-year anniversary of a car crashing into their store – as was reported by YWN in 2019.

The extent of the damage to the businesses is currently unknown, and officials have not yet released information on the cause of the fire or the full impact on the affected establishments.

