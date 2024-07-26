Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

DEVASTATING: Massive Fire Ravages Multiple Jewish Businesses In Fair Lawn, NJ, Including “Zaides Bake Shop”


A massive fire ripped through a strip mall on Fair Lawn Avenue in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, overnight on Friday, causing heavy damage to a number of Jewish businesses.

The blaze was first reported at approximately 2:30 a.m. and tore through the complex, which houses Roadhouse (a fleishig restaurant), Mashu Mashu Sushi (located inside Roadhouse), Green Dragon restaurant, Dream on Lash salon, Regency Cleaners and Zadies Kosher Bake Shop, which is will known for supplying challah to many tri-state groceries.

Zadies Kosher Bake Shop announced on social media that the fire has forced them to close “for an undetermined amount of time.” The bake shop noted earlier this month that July marks the five-year anniversary of a car crashing into their store – as was reported by YWN in 2019.

The extent of the damage to the businesses is currently unknown, and officials have not yet released information on the cause of the fire or the full impact on the affected establishments.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

GUILTY: Teen Convicted Of First-Degree Murder In Death Of Efraim Gordon Hy”d In Baltimore

WATCH: Trump Calls For Jail Sentences For Anti-Israel Protesters Who Burned American Flag

WATCH: Netanyahu Meets With Biden, Thanks “Proud Irish America Zionist” President

TRAGEDY: IDF Soldier Dies Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Gaza, 2 Others In Serious Condition

Panic In Israel After Boy Contracts Brain-Eating Amoeba, 100 Israelis Flock To ERs

Shin Bet Releases Photos, New Details About Rescue of Hostages’ Bodies

FAIL: Hamas Rockets Hit UNRWA School in Gaza, Causing Casualties

IDF Reservist Who Leaked Video Of Hostage Bodies’ Rescue Sentenced To Military Jail

H’YD: IDF Officer Injured In Terror Attack Dies Of His Injuries

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 3 IDF Soldiers Injured In Drive-By Shooting In Shomron

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network