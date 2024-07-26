Long-time Community Activist Honored by NYC Mayor and NYPD Commissioner Alongside Other Distinguished Federal, State and Local Law Enforcement Members

A recent event brought together a group of distinguished law enforcement officers and community leaders to honor and recognize their outstanding contributions.

Among the esteemed honorees was Rabbi Abe Friedman, a long-time community activist and law-enforcement chaplain.

During the event, Rabbi Friedman was presented with a proclamation by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, declaring July 22 as Rabbi Abraham Friedman’s day. Mayor Adams praised Rabbi Abe Friedman for his 25 years of dedicated service as a community activist, “working closely with various faith communities and providing support as a counselor and chaplain to law enforcement agencies at both the state and city levels”, said Mayor Adams.

The Mayor highlighted Rabbi Friedman’s tireless efforts in building bridges between different groups, offering guidance and support to individuals facing life’s challenges. His compassionate and wise counsel has touched countless lives, earning him well-deserved recognition for his selfless contributions.

In addition to the Mayor’s proclamation, the First Deputy NYPD Commissioner presented Rabbi Abe Friedman with a prestigious “lifetime achievement award” from the NYPD on behalf of Police Commissioner Edward Caban. The Deputy Commissioner commended Rabbi Friedman for his commitment to fostering positive community relations with the NYPD over the past two decades.

Among the attendees at the event were representatives from various law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, DEA, IRS Criminal Division, U.S. Customs, U.S. Postal Inspection, U.S. Marshals, County Prosecutor’s Office, Port Authority Police Department, Palisades Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, New York City Police Department, New York State Police and countless other agencies.

Rabbi Bernard Freilich, a senior community leader and New York State police liaison, praised Rabbi Abe Friedman for his years of community activism and dedicated service to those in need. Chief Chaplain Rabbi Alvin Kaz also commended Rabbi Friedman for his unwavering support to law enforcement families during times of hardship.

The event served as a tribute to Rabbi Abe Friedman’s significant impact on the community and law enforcement, highlighting his dedication to service and his role in fostering positive relationships between different groups.

Rabbi Friedman expressed his gratitude for the prestigious awards bestowed upon him, stating, “I’m humbled by the recognition. My heart is full of gratitude to all members of law enforcement at so many levels for their hard work and sacrifices in keeping our community safe. I am truly thankful for their continued support, both professionally and personally.”

Among the honorees were 16 members of the US Marshals task force, who were recognized for their dedication and bravery in pursuing the most dangerous perpetrators and fugitives. US Marshal of New Jersey, Juan Matos credited them for their exceptional efforts in apprehending individuals who pose a significant threat to the community.

Another honoree at the event was Superintendent Edward Cetnar of the Port Police Department. Superintendent Cetnar was presented with a Community Appreciation Award in recognition of his decades of public service to the New Jersey State Police and the Port Authority Police Department.