92% Believe VP Kamala Harris Involved in Covering Up Biden’s Declining Health

A new YouGov/Times of London poll reveals that an overwhelming 92% of registered voters surveyed believe Vice President Kamala Harris played a role in concealing President Joe Biden’s declining health. The survey, conducted from July 22 to July 23, asked 1,170 voters who suspected a cover-up about the extent of Harris’ involvement.

The results show:

– 68% believe Harris was heavily involved in covering up Biden’s health issues

– 24% think she was somewhat or slightly involved

– 8% are unsure or believe she had no role in the alleged cover-up

Additionally, the survey found:

– 88% blame the media for the cover-up

– 97% blame Biden’s White House staff

– 50% of voters support Harris as Biden’s replacement

– 17% disapprove of Biden’s decision to exit the race

