Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

92% Believe VP Kamala Harris Involved in Covering Up Biden’s Declining Health


A new YouGov/Times of London poll reveals that an overwhelming 92% of registered voters surveyed believe Vice President Kamala Harris played a role in concealing President Joe Biden’s declining health. The survey, conducted from July 22 to July 23, asked 1,170 voters who suspected a cover-up about the extent of Harris’ involvement.

The results show:

– 68% believe Harris was heavily involved in covering up Biden’s health issues
– 24% think she was somewhat or slightly involved
– 8% are unsure or believe she had no role in the alleged cover-up

Additionally, the survey found:

– 88% blame the media for the cover-up
– 97% blame Biden’s White House staff
– 50% of voters support Harris as Biden’s replacement
– 17% disapprove of Biden’s decision to exit the race

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

CRINGE: Barack And Michelle Obama Begrudgingly Endorse Kamala Harris In Awkward Video

DEVASTATING: Massive Fire Ravages Multiple Jewish Businesses In Fair Lawn, NJ, Including “Zaides Bake Shop”

Knesset Approves “Kosher Phone” Legislation To Accommodate Chareidim

Chareidi Journalist: “Netanyahu Fulfilled His Promise To The Lubavitcher Rebbe”

H’YD: IDF Reservist Killed In Battle In Southern Gaza

ALL TO WASTE? IDF Begins Cracking Down On Soldiers Using Donated Gear Despite Reported Shortages

WATCH: Trump Rips Harris As An Antisemite: “She’s Totally Against The Jewish People”

VP Harris Meets PM Netanyahu At White House Following Biden

STUNNING DETAILS: Hamas Terrorist Led IDF And Shin Bet Into Khan Younis Tunnel To Recover Hostages

GUILTY: Teen Convicted Of First-Degree Murder In Death Of Efraim Gordon Hy”d In Baltimore

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network