Ask The Rabbi: Do Jews Believe Aliens Exist Or In The Flat Earth Theory? | Rabbi Chaim Mintz


In this week’s episode of “Ask the Rabbi,” Rav Chaim Mintz, the founder of Oorah, answers the question of whether Jews believe in aliens or in the Flat Earth Theory, which posits that our planet is not round.



2 Responses

  1. No one ever believed in “flat earth” theory. The size and shape of the Earth were calculated in ancient times (meaning that going from Spain to China sailing west would result in running out of food and water in the middle). The dispute that led Columbus to fame was that Columbus believed the world was smaller than it is and he would have starved to death but for the fact he discovered the Americas. The attributing “flat earth” to medieval science was anti-Catholic propaganda.

    “Aliens” are a function of science fiction. Rabbanim probably should not trying to posken on works of fiction.

