Haifa Prepares For War, Hezbollah Evacuates Critical Facilities

The Hezbollah terror group is on high alert following its attack on Majdal Shams, which killed 12 children and injured dozens, including four critically.

According to a Reuters report, the terror group evacuated its facilities in eastern and southern Lebanon in preparation for an escalation.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday that Israel’s response to the attack will be forceful and “Hezbollah will pay for the massacre of children.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu landed at Ben-Gurion Airport and began a meeting with his security cabinet at 4 p.m.

Haifa and other cities in the north are preparing for an escalation. The University of Haifa announced on Sunday morning that it is canceling ceremonies and events planned this week and it also ordered employees who work above the fifth floor in its Eshkol Tower building to work from home.

“Following the serious incident that occurred at Majdal Shams, and in light of the uncertainty currently prevailing in our region, the university administration has decided to exercise caution and switch to a work-from-home format for all those who work in the Eshkol Tower above the 5th floor,” the university stated.

The university added that “for the same reason, it was decided to postpone the graduation ceremonies that were supposed to take place today. Unfortunately, these days do not allow us time for ceremonies and happy events.”

