HATE IN TORONTO: Bobov School Bus Torched In Early Morning Arsonist-Set Blaze

A Bobov school bus was gutted by flames in an early-morning arsonist-set blaze. The incident occurred at around 5 AM in a parking lot behind a No Frills supermarket on Wilson Avenue near Bathurst Street.
Toronto Fire crews responded and squelched the flames, but not before they destroyed the bus and damaged a truck next it.
No injuries were reported and authorities have not yet determined who might have set the fire.
This incident is the latest in a string of antisemitic attacks that have rattled Jewish communities in Canada since Oct. 7. Earlier this month, a shul and synagogue in Toronto were vandalized, in what police called “hate-motivated” attacks.
In May, suspects fired shots from a dark-colored vehicle at the Bais Chaya Mushka school in Toronto on a Shabbos morning.
Earlier this year, a Toronto kosher deli was firebombed and had “Free Palestine” scrawled on it.
Earlier, shots were fired into at least two Jewish schools in Montreal. A suspect has been apprehended in those incidents.
Insurance will pay for a new bus. Hopefully the new bus will have heating and air condition.
No, insurance will pay only for the value of the old decrepit bus, minus the hefty deductible. That won’t even cover half the cost of a newer bus (forget new with a/c).