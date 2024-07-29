HATE IN TORONTO: Bobov School Bus Torched In Early Morning Arsonist-Set Blaze

A Bobov school bus was gutted by flames in an early-morning arsonist-set blaze. The incident occurred at around 5 AM in a parking lot behind a No Frills supermarket on Wilson Avenue near Bathurst Street.

Toronto Fire crews responded and squelched the flames, but not before they destroyed the bus and damaged a truck next it.

No injuries were reported and authorities have not yet determined who might have set the fire.

This incident is the latest in a string of antisemitic attacks that have rattled Jewish communities in Canada since Oct. 7. Earlier this month, a shul and synagogue in Toronto were vandalized, in what police called “hate-motivated” attacks.

In May, suspects fired shots from a dark-colored vehicle at the Bais Chaya Mushka school in Toronto on a Shabbos morning.

Earlier this year, a Toronto kosher deli was firebombed and had “Free Palestine” scrawled on it.

Earlier, shots were fired into at least two Jewish schools in Montreal. A suspect has been apprehended in those incidents.

