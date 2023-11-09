HATE IN MONTREAL: Shots Fired Overnight Into At Least Two Yeshivas [VIDEO]





Police are investigating after bullets were fired into at least two Yeshivas in Montreal Thursday morning.

Sources tell YWN that police are currently on the scene investigating at Yeshiva Gedolah of Montreal, where it appears that the shot(s) were fired at around 4:30am, before Yeshiva began. Thankfully, there are no injuries reported.

Police are also at Talmud Torah Elementary School on St. Kevin, where they are also investigating a bullet shot into the building.

Additionally, there are reports of possibly a third location. YWN will update as information is confirmed.

This incident comes on the heels of an attempted firebombing at a shul and Jewish organization in Montreal, sparking growing fears of anti-Jewish radicals roaming the streets of the Canadian city.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)