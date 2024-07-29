Staggering $12 Million Raised In Bell Works For Eretz Yisroel’s Lomdei Torah As The Campaign Forges On

In an unprecedented display of unity and commitment, the Keren Olam HaTorah fundraising campaign event in Bell Works on July 24th achieved remarkable success as Hundreds of men and women rose to the occasion and turned out to raise money for the lomdei Torah of Eretz Yisroel.

This monumental effort, launched by the gedolim of Eretz Yisroel, is a beacon of hope for the yeshivos and kollelim facing severe budget cuts from the Israeli government.

The response from Klal Yisroel has been nothing short of inspiring. The event raised over $12 million towards its ambitious goal of $23 million. Close to 1,200 dedicated individuals signed up to become raisers, each taking on the mantle of ensuring the continuity of Torah learning.

Out-of-town communities across the United States are planning their own events and appeals, each contributing to the collective goal. The dedication and tireless efforts of our gedolim have ignited this unprecedented level of unity and participation as they underscore the urgent need to support our yeshivos and kollelim.

On the heels of the groundbreaking campaign event at Bell Works, the international community has launched its own concurrent campaign. The gedolim traveled to London this week to rally the European communities for this vital cause. Australia kicked off its part of the campaign down under with great enthusiasm, showing that the spirit of Torah knows no boundaries.

The words of Hagaon Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch resonate now more than ever: “This is not another fundraising campaign; it is the very survival of Klal Yisroel.” The gravity of the situation has been met with an equally fierce response, demonstrating the power of collective action and the unbreakable bond of Klal Yisroel uniting as one.

But the work is not done.

As Keren Olam Hatorah continues to strive towards the $23 million goal your support is crucial. Every donation, no matter the size, makes a significant impact. The gedolim have asked that each person sponsor at least one avreich for $2,746 a year, or $228 a month, thereby directly contributing to the future of Torah learning. Share this urgent message with your family, friends, and fellow community members. The more people reached, the greater our collective impact will be.

Rosh Hayeshiva Harav Dov Landau’s heartfelt bracha remains with us: those who help the campaign will be showered with parnassa, nachas, gezunt, and brachos ad bli dai.

Heed the call of our gedolim and be part of this historic movement to support over 50,000 bochurim and avreichim in Eretz Yisroel.

Save the future of Klal Yisroel.

DONATE TODAY.

732.646.6100. Rayze.it/OlamHaTorah

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)