OH, CANADA: Antisemitic Hate Crimes Surged 71% Last Year, Stats Show

A new report from Statistics Canada has revealed a disturbing trend in hate crimes, with Jewish Canadians now being the most frequently targeted group. According to data released last week, antisemitic incidents account for 19% of hate crimes – the most of any marginalized group.

This marks the first time Jews have topped the list, with police reporting 900 hate crimes against Jewish individuals in 2023, a 71% increase from 2022 and a 172% increase since 2020. Jewish Canadians were also targeted in 70% of religiously motivated hate crimes, four times more than those targeting Muslims.

Shimon Koffler Fogel, president and CEO of the Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs, said, “Despite constituting less than 1% of the Canadian population, Jewish Canadians were the targets of one-fifth of all hate crimes, revealing exactly how problematic Jew hate has become in Canada.”

