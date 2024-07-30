WATCH: Trump Clarifies Remarks on Christians Not Needing to Vote After Four Years

Former President Donald Trump addressed criticism over his recent remarks to a Christian audience, where he said they “won’t have to vote anymore” after four years. On Monday’s edition of Fox News Channel’s The Ingraham Angle, host Laura Ingraham pressed Trump to clarify his statement.

Trump explained that he meant Christians don’t typically vote in large numbers, and he was encouraging them to vote in the upcoming election. “I said, vote for me. You’re not going to have to do it ever again. It’s true, because we have to get the vote out,” Trump said.

Ingraham asked Trump to directly address the interpretation that he was suggesting he wouldn’t leave office after four years. Trump responded, “But you will leave office after four years?” to which he replied, “Of course. By the way, and I did last time.”

Trump emphasized that he was committed to democracy and would respect the electoral process. “They are the ones that are a threat to democracy,” Trump said, referring to his critics.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)