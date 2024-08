Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attacked Senator Chuck Schumer in a speech at a recent rally, accusing him of being complicit with Hamas and its terrorism.

“He refused to shake the Prime Minister’s hand. Chuck Schumer has become a Palestinian,” Trump told the crowd. “He has become a proud member of Hamas.”

“Nancy Pelosi, likewise, has denounced the speech, in shameful terms,” he added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)