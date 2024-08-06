Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Tornado Briefly Sweeps Into Buffalo, Damaging Buildings And Scattering Tree Limbs


A small tornado took Buffalo by surprise Monday, damaging buildings, flipping cars and sending debris swirling over downtown.

A spiraling column was caught on multiple videos shortly before 2 p.m. One video showed the cell appearing to move from Lake Erie into the city, which sits on the lake’s shore, sending pieces of roofing flying before quickly dissipating.

“It surprised everyone,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference.

In the aftermath, photos showed a car on its roof in a parking lot, street signs bent and fallen tree limbs across roads and sidewalks. After assessing the scene, a National Weather Service team confirmed that a tornado had touched down on the city’s west side.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Poloncarz said a nursing facility damaged in the storm was assessing whether to move patients. A school sustained damage to some windows, several traffic lights were knocked offline and some cars were overturned, Mayor Byron Brown said.

It is the third tornado reported in Erie County in a month, Poloncarz said. Tornados were confirmed in the towns of Eden and West Falls three weeks ago.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

KAMALATASTROPHE: Trump Coins Name “Kamala Crash” As Markets Plunge, Blasts Biden Harris [VIDEOS]

TENSION GROWS: Iran Orders Pilots To Change Their Routes Ahead Of Expected Attack

Iranian MP: “We Won’t Settle For Anything Less Than Netanyahu’s Elimination”

Hezbollah Tried To Carry Out Large-Scale Attack Against IDF Forces

U.S. Resumes Delayed Weapons Shipment to Israel Amid Conditional Agreements

HAMAS ROCKETS: 1 Israeli Injured In Direct Hit From Rocket Barrage At Southern Israel

1st Chareidim Scheduled To Report To Induction Centers, Extremists Clash With Police

IDF Officer & Soldier Injured In Direct Hezbollah Hit In The Galil

IDF Launches New Alert System For Large-Scale Emergencies

Ritchie Torres: “Only Israel Is Blamed For Defending Itself Against 7,000 Rockets”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network