Extremist Chareidi protesters on Tuesday who were holding a protest against the Chareidi draft for the second consecutive day at the Tel HaShomer induction center in central Israel broke into the base on Tuesday afternoon.

Videos of the scene show the situation spiraling out of control as soldiers and police officers try to forcibly remove the protesters.

A large number of police and IDF forces were called to the scene to restore order.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)