Levaya Held For Hundreds Of Tefillin And Seforim Destroyed In Tragic Catskills Blaze; Kevurah On Tisha B’Av


A somber levaya was held on Monday for more than 200 pairs of tefillin and other klei kodesh that were destroyed in a massive blaze that broke out in an unoccupied structure at Camp Maaminim/Chaveirim in the Catskills last month.

Following the fire and a subsequent investigation by local and county authorities, dozens of Chesed Shel Emes volunteers, along with assistance from RNSP Shomrim, sifted through the structure’s wreckage and ashes to find the tefillin and seforim that had been r”l destroyed.

The kevurah of the tefillin and seforim will take place on Tisha B’Av at the Chesed Shel Emes cemetery, 113 Old Turnpike, Woodridge, NY, at 3 PM.

