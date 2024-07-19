Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TRAGIC: Bais Medrash At Camp In Catskills Burns Down, Nearly TWO HUNDRED Pairs Of Tefillin Destroyed


A massive fire ripped through the Bais Hamedrash in Camp Maminim / Camp Chaveirim in Swan Lake, Friday afternoon.

Fire departments from more than a dozen towns in Sullivan County were on the scene at the camp, located at 169 Laymon Road, just before 6:00PM.

Bichasdei Hashem, no one was injured in the blaze, and thankfully, the Sefer Torah was not in the building.

Sources tell YWN that tragically, nearly TWO HUNDRED pairs of tefillin were reportedly destroyed in the blaze, as the entire building was engulfed in flames and has totally burned down to the ground.

