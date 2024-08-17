WATCH: Trump: ‘Never Been A More Dangerous Time Since The Holocaust’

At a rally in Pennsylvania, former US President Donald Trump stated that the current environment in the US is the most dangerous for Jewish people since the Holocaust. Addressing supporters in Wilkes-Barre, Trump, who is running for the presidency again, claimed that Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro was not chosen as Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate in the upcoming elections due to his Jewish faith.

“They turned him down because he’s Jewish,” Trump says, echoing an accusation first made by his running mate JD Vance. The claim has been rejected both by the Democratic party and by Shapiro himself, who said that “antisemitism had no impact” on the decision-making process.

“They turned him down for other reasons, but the primary reason is because he’s Jewish,” Trump continues, telling the crowd that “any Jewish person that votes for her [Harris] or a Democrat has to go out and have their head examined.”

“If you see what’s happening with Israel and Jewish people, there has never been a more dangerous time since the Holocaust if you happen to be Jewish in America,” Trump says.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)