MI K’AMCHA YISROEL: How Askanim Sprang Into Action When A Jewish Family Crashed In Virginia

A serious accident on Interstate 95 in Prince George County, Virginia, early Sunday morning led to a miraculous outcome thanks to the coordinated efforts of local emergency responders and an extraordinary community mobilization. The crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. near the Route 623 exit when an SUV veered off the highway and overturned, leaving three people, including an infant, injured.

Upon arrival, first responders found the infant had been ejected from the vehicle, and due to the severity of the injuries, a medical helicopter was dispatched to airlift the child to a hospital. The driver and another passenger were also taken to a local medical center. Authorities reported that all three victims sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Remarkably, despite the terrifying circumstances, the infant’s injuries were minimal, and both the father and child were discharged from the hospital the same day.

What followed the accident was an inspiring wave of chessed that turned this traumatic event into a true “mi k’amcha ysiroel” moment of unity and kindness. Local askanim immediately sprang into action, rallying resources and support for the victims. Chaim Feldman from Columbia Hospital, Meyer Spitzer from Florida Hatzalah, Yedidya Blau from Chaveirim of Rockland, and Aron Slone from Norfolk, Virginia, drove two hours to provide food and essentials to the family.

Leading the efforts on the ground was Heshy Neiman from Cleveland, who coordinated help across state lines. He connected with Rabbi Mendy Heber of Chabad Williamsburg (Virginia), who in turn contacted Rabbi Mendy Weiss, a Chabad rabbi in Richmond. Rabbi Weiss spent seven hours at the hospital supporting the father and child, while Mrs. Nechama Kranz, wife of Rabbi Yossel Kranz, the head Chabad Shliach in Richmond, provided comfort and companionship to the mother during this challenging time.

After their release from the hospital, the family was welcomed into the Kranz home, where they were given a place to stay and recover. The Richmond Jewish community, including Rabbi Mendy Weiss and Rebbetzin Nechomi Kranz of Lubavitch, and Rabbi Dovid Asher and Rebbetzin Aliza Asher of the OU shul Keneseth Beth Israel, played a pivotal role in providing care and support to the family.

The family is expected to make a full recovery, and the coordinated response was as an extraordinary act of chesed and a tremendous kiddush hashem, showing the world the power of achdus in times of crisis and uncertainty.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)