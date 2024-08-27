Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
KIDDUSH HASHEM IN TEL AVIV: Rashbi Shul Members Thanks Hashem For The Neis


A ceremony was held at the Beis Medrash in the Rashbi shul in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening to thank Hashem for the incredible neis that occurred last week, when a suicide bomber who intended to target the shul prematurely detonated his bomb, blowing himself to bits and sparing those in the shul.

The event was attended by HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, the Sephardi Rav of Bnei Brak, HaGaon HaRav Masoud Ben-Shimon, Chief Rabbi of Tel Aviv HaRav Yisrael Meir Lau, the Gabbai of the Rashi shul, Rav Avraham Meshulam, Shas members of the Tel Aviv City council, and other Rabbanim and public figures.

During his speech, HaRav Yitzchak Yosef said: “How much Siyata Dishmaya have we seen, HaKadosh Baruch doesn’t abandon us – כי לא יטוש ה’ עמו ונחלתו לא יעזוב.”

“וראו כל עמי הארץ כי שם ה’ נקרא עליך ויראו ממך – the shemirah and incredible neis that occurred here – it’s all in the zechus of the lomdei Torah here in the city of Tel Aviv.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



