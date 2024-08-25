VIRGINIA: Infant and Two Adults Seriously Injured in I-95 Crash [NAMES FOR TEHILLIM]

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – A serious accident on Interstate 95 in Prince George County early Sunday morning left three people, including an infant, with significant injuries. The crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. near the Route 623 exit when an SUV veered off the highway and overturned, according to Sgt. Jessica Shehan of the Virginia State Police.

First responders arrived to find three victims at the scene, including an infant who had been ejected from the vehicle. Due to the severity of the injuries, a medical helicopter was summoned to airlift the infant to a hospital. The driver and another passenger were also transported to a local medical center. Authorities report that all three individuals sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Local Askonim immediately sprang into action to ensure they are in good hands; including Chaim Feldman from Columbia Hospital, and Meyer Spitzer from Florida Hatzalah, Yedidya Blau from Chaveirem of Rockland, and Aron Slone from the Norfolk Virginia community – that took a 2 hour drive with food and other important items.

They expect to make a full recovery.

Names for Tehillim are:



– Avraham Mordechai ben Rochel Tzeporah

– Chasya Bracha bas Rivka Shira Miriam

– Chava Basya bas Chasya Bracha

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)