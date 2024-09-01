331 DAYS LATER: U.N. Calls For Unconditional Release Of Remaining Hostages

Following the discovery of six hostage bodies in Gaza by the IDF, including that of American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged the unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and called for an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Guterres posted the following on his X account:

“I will never forget my meeting last October with the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin and other hostage families. Today’s tragic news is a devastating reminder of the need for the unconditional release of all hostages and an end to the nightmare of war in Gaza,” Guterres stated”.

