Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

“YANKEE, GO HOME!”: Turkish Nationalists Violently Attack US Troops On Deployment


Two American service members were assaulted by a mob of young Turkish nationalists in the western city of Izmir on Monday. The attack, which appeared to be an attempted kidnapping, was thwarted when fellow US soldiers and Turkish police intervened.

According to reports, the American personnel, who are safe, were targeted by members of the Turkiye Genclik Birligi (TGB), or the “Turkey Youth Union,” a virulently anti-American group affiliated with the fringe nationalist party Vatan Partisi.

The attackers threw a sack over the head of one American sailor while the other tried to defend him, prompting chants of “Yankee go home!” and “America is finished!” from the crowd. Turkish police arrested 15 of the assailants.

The TGB claimed responsibility for the attack on social media, describing it as a “sack action” and vowing to continue targeting US soldiers. The group has conducted similar assaults in the past, including a 2014 attack on three US Navy personnel in Istanbul.

The US Embassy in Turkey confirmed the incident and thanked Turkish authorities for their response.

The attack occurred during a scheduled port visit by the USS Wasp, which had participated in bilateral training with the Turkish Navy prior to docking in Izmir.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Hamas Threatens to Kill More Hostages if Israel Uses Military Force for Rescue

Netanyahu Vows Strong Response to Hostage Deaths, Plans to Intensify Action Against Hamas

WATCH THIS: Netanyahu BLASTS International Pressure After 6 Hostages Executed

WATCH: Israeli President Asks For Forgiveness From Family Of Hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin HY”D

Democrat Ro Khana: Kamala Harris Has “Expressed Openness” To Potentially Cutting Off Aid To Israel [VIDEO]

Biden Blames Hamas for Deaths of American-Israeli Hostages, Vows To Hold Hamas Leaders Responsible

SEE THE CHASDEI HASHEM: Military Sappers Detonate Powerful Bomb Intended To Kill Dozens

PYSCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Hamas Posts Video Of 6 Slain Hostages

New York Imam Calls To “Take Out” Prominent Jewish Professor At Columbia University [VIDEO]

FAILED LEFTIST STRIKE: Court Rules Against It, Almost All Cities Refused To Join, Flights At Ben-Gurion On Schedule

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network