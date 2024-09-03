CONFESSION? Trump Claims “Every Right To Interfere” In 2020 Election Results

Former President Donald Trump made statements during an interview with Fox News that have drawn raised eyebrows from legal experts who argue that he may have inadvertently admitted to breaking the law.

During the interview with host Mark Levin on Sunday, Trump asserted that he had “every right” to interfere in the 2020 election, a claim that has raised eyebrows among legal professionals and political observers alike.

His comments follow a recent development in the case brought against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who amended the charges to address a Supreme Court ruling that grants presidents significant immunity from criminal prosecution for actions taken in their official capacity.

“Who ever heard you get indicted for interfering with a presidential election, where you have every right to do it?” Trump stated during the interview, appearing unapologetic about his actions following his defeat in the 2020 election.

He further remarked on the impact of the indictments on his political standing, noting, “You get indicted and your poll numbers go up… when people get indicted, your poll numbers go down.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)