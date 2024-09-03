Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

CONFESSION? Trump Claims “Every Right To Interfere” In 2020 Election Results


Former President Donald Trump made statements during an interview with Fox News that have drawn raised eyebrows from legal experts who argue that he may have inadvertently admitted to breaking the law.

During the interview with host Mark Levin on Sunday, Trump asserted that he had “every right” to interfere in the 2020 election, a claim that has raised eyebrows among legal professionals and political observers alike.

His comments follow a recent development in the case brought against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who amended the charges to address a Supreme Court ruling that grants presidents significant immunity from criminal prosecution for actions taken in their official capacity.

“Who ever heard you get indicted for interfering with a presidential election, where you have every right to do it?” Trump stated during the interview, appearing unapologetic about his actions following his defeat in the 2020 election.

He further remarked on the impact of the indictments on his political standing, noting, “You get indicted and your poll numbers go up… when people get indicted, your poll numbers go down.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Hamas Threatens to Kill More Hostages if Israel Uses Military Force for Rescue

Netanyahu Vows Strong Response to Hostage Deaths, Plans to Intensify Action Against Hamas

WATCH THIS: Netanyahu BLASTS International Pressure After 6 Hostages Executed

WATCH: Israeli President Asks For Forgiveness From Family Of Hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin HY”D

Democrat Ro Khana: Kamala Harris Has “Expressed Openness” To Potentially Cutting Off Aid To Israel [VIDEO]

Biden Blames Hamas for Deaths of American-Israeli Hostages, Vows To Hold Hamas Leaders Responsible

SEE THE CHASDEI HASHEM: Military Sappers Detonate Powerful Bomb Intended To Kill Dozens

PYSCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Hamas Posts Video Of 6 Slain Hostages

New York Imam Calls To “Take Out” Prominent Jewish Professor At Columbia University [VIDEO]

FAILED LEFTIST STRIKE: Court Rules Against It, Almost All Cities Refused To Join, Flights At Ben-Gurion On Schedule

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network