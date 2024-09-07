WATCH: Historian Who Correctly Predicted 9 Of Last 10 Presidential Elections Says Kamala Will Win

Allan Lichtman, known for accurately predicting the outcome of 9 out of the last 10 U.S. presidential elections, has revealed his forecast for the upcoming race. According to Lichtman, Vice President Kamala Harris is poised to reclaim the White House for the Democrats.

In a video first reported by The New York Times, Lichtman explained his prediction, which is based on his signature “13 keys” system. These “true-false” questions assess the strength and performance of the incumbent White House party and focus on factors such as economic conditions, policy success, and charisma of the candidates. Eight of the keys favor Harris, while three align with former President Donald Trump, Lichtman said.

Lichtman, a professor at American University in Washington, D.C., cautioned that foreign policy remains a volatile factor. He highlighted the Biden administration’s involvement in the Gaza conflict as a potential turning point, but noted that even if two foreign policy keys were to flip, Harris would still have the advantage.

Known for his decades of accurate forecasting, Lichtman urged voters to engage in the democratic process, saying, “At least that’s my prediction for this race, but the outcome is up to you, so get out and vote.”

Lichtman’s only misstep in his predictive model came in the contentious 2000 election, where Republican George W. Bush narrowly defeated Democrat Al Gore.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)