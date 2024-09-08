Turkish President Erdoğan Calls For Islamic Alliance Against Israel’s “Threat Of Expansionism”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged Islamic nations to unite against what he described as “the growing threat of expansionism” from Israel during a speech on Saturday. His comments followed the death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a dual U.S.-Turkish citizen and activist with the International Solidarity Movement, during a protest near Nablus (Shechem). The IDF is investigating allegations that Eygi was shot by Israeli forces.

Speaking at an event organized by an Islamic schools’ association near Istanbul, Erdoğan declared, “The only step that will stop Israeli arrogance, Israeli banditry, and Israeli state terrorism is the alliance of Islamic countries.” He further claimed that Israel seeks to conquer Muslim lands beyond Gaza, including territories in Syria, Lebanon, and even Turkey.

Erdoğan’s rhetoric has grown increasingly hostile toward Israel, especially since the Hamas-led massacre in Israel on October 7. Turkey, along with Qatar, is a state supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood, of which Hamas is a Palestinian branch. In his speech, Erdoğan claimed that Israel’s ambitions extend beyond Gaza and that Hamas is defending not only Palestinian territory but also other Islamic lands, including Turkey. “Hamas does not only defend Gaza, it defends the Islamic lands, including Turkey,” Erdoğan insisted.

The Turkish president also highlighted recent efforts by Ankara to improve relations with Egypt and Syria, describing them as part of a broader strategy to create a united front against Israel’s alleged expansionism. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s visit to Turkey last week marked a significant step in warming relations between the two nations, while Erdoğan has expressed willingness to engage in talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad to restore ties severed during the Syrian Civil War.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded sharply to Erdoğan’s remarks, accusing him of incitement and spreading dangerous falsehoods. “Today, he calls on Islamic nations to form an alliance against Israel, claiming ‘Israel wants to conquer countries in the region, including Turkey.’ This is a dangerous lie and incitement,” Katz said. “Israel is defending its borders and citizens from the murderers and rapists of Hamas, and from the Shi’ite axis of evil led by Iran. Erdogan and the Muslim Brotherhood alliance have been working for years alongside Iran to undermine moderate Arab regimes in the Middle East. Erdogan should be silent and ashamed.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)