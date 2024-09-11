CONSPIRACY? Melania Trump Questions The “Heavy Silence” Surrounding Attempted Trump Assassination [VIDEO]

Former First Lady Melania Trump publicly questioned law enforcement’s actions Tuesday, demanding answers regarding the attempted assassination of her husband, former President Donald Trump. In a brief video posted to her social media accounts, Melania expressed frustration over the lack of clarity surrounding the attack, which occurred at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

“The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrible, distressing experience,” she said in the 30-second clip. “Now, the silence around it feels heavy.” She went on to question why law enforcement failed to apprehend the shooter before the incident. “Why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech? There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth.”

The video, released just hours before Donald Trump’s scheduled debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, ended with a call to pre-order her forthcoming memoir, Melania. It marks one of the few times the former first lady has addressed the assassination attempt publicly since issuing an initial statement shortly after the shooting.

In her earlier response, Melania thanked law enforcement and the Secret Service for their protection of the former president. “When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change,” she said at the time. “I am grateful to the brave Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)