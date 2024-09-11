Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
NOTHING HAS CHANGED: Watch Palestinians Celebrate On September 11


Although it happens every time, it’s always jarring to see videos and images of Palestinians celebrating the deaths of Israelis killed in terror attacks.

The celebration and distribution of candies on the streets occur even when those killed are civilians, such as the celebration in Jordan over the murder of three Israeli fathers and grandfathers in the shooting attack at the Allenby Crossing on Sunday. The celebrations take place even when the victims include women and children.

Twenty-three years ago, Palestinains celebrated on the street on September 11, rejoicing at the deaths of almost 3,000 Americans.

The Democratic party seems to have forgotten the jarring images. Some of President Biden’s first actions as president was to increase funding to the Palestinian Authority to the tune of millions of dollars and beg Iran, the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism, to resume nuclear deal talk and release tens of billions of dollars to the mullahs.

 

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



