Multitudes Across the Globe to Participate in 10th Annual Dirshu Yom Limud and Tefillah on Yahrtzeit of the Chofetz Chaim

If there was ever a time that Klal Yisrael needed to unite in a massive outpouring of tefillah and achdus; if there was ever a time when tens of thousands of tinokos shel beis rabban needed to come together to invoke rachmei shomayim, that time is now! The world is on fire. Eretz Yisrael is under attack from multiple enemies, surrounded by ruthless adversaries who seek to destroy all Jews. Antisemitism is running rampant in ways that have not been seen since the Holocaust. The stability of the world order is under threat and the fingers of Jew haters are being pointed at us. They have come out of the shadows and they are unabashedly in the open.

That is why Dirshu’s 10th Annual International Yom Limud and Tefillah, to be held on Friday, 24 Elul/September 27, the Chofetz Chaim’s yahrtzeit, can’t come sooner.

There is perhaps no one in recent generations who did so much to help and enrich Klal Yisrael – both in sur mei’rah and asei tov as the Chofetz Chaim. Whether it is the sefer Chofetz Chaim that brought to the forefront of Klal Yisrael’s agenda the importance of being careful with one’s speech, Ahavas Chessed that codified all the halachos of chessed or the Chofetz Chaim’s magnum opus the sefer Mishnah Berurah that continues to be the foundational daily halacha sefer in Klal Yisrael, still today we are being spiritually enriched by the Chofetz Chaim.

For this reason, Dirshu in a remarkable global effort to invoke rachmei shomayim, is holding a multifaceted Yom Limud and Tefillah that will encompass all of Klal Yisrael the world over, including tinokos shel beis rabban, bnei yeshiva, Bais Yaakov schools, baalei battim and any caring Jew.

This year’s Yom Limud and Tefillah will also showcase a special videocast on Motzoei Shabbos, 25 Elul, at 9:00 p.m. EDT, and running throughout Sunday. The videocast will feature unique chizuk by leading Gedolei Yisrael including HaGaon HaRav Shimon Galei, shlita, Mashpia and Rosh Kollel, HaGaon Harav Shmuel Eliezer Stern, shlita, Av Beis Din Shaarei Horaah, Rav David Ozeri, Rav of Congregation Yad Yosef of Brooklyn, Rav Dovid Hofstedter, Nasi Dirshu, Rav Daniel Glatstein, Rav of Kehilas Tiferes Mordechai of Cedarhurst, and Rav Zev Smith, Maggid Shiur Dirshu, Daf HaYomi B’Halacha and Irgun Shiurei Torah. One of the highlights of the videocast promises to be historical footage of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, zt”l, wherein he gives detailed hadracha for Bnei Torah on how to succeed in learning.

Undoubtedly, the videocast with divrei chizuk from the Gedolim in honor of the Chofetz Chaim’s yahrtzeit serve as an ideal way to prepare for the Yom Hadin.

An even greater zechus is the remarkable achdus that will be seen on that day! Klal Yisrael, in six continents, across various countries, will be united by learning the same page of Mishnah Berurah, from siman 266 in hilchos Shabbos, the page learned in the Daf HaYomi B’Halacha program for 24 Elul, and chapter 11 in the sefer Chomas Hadas, written by the Chofetz Chaim.

Klal Yisrael will also come together to recite chapters 20 and 130 of Tehillim followed by the tefillah of Acheinu Beis Yisrael.

Simultaneously, a unique program for schools will take place in more than 300 cities across the world with many hundreds of participating yeshivos, chadorim and Bais Yaakovs. In Eretz Yisrael alone over a half million boys and girls will be participating in the special programing.

In Eretz Yisrael, an asifas tefillah will also be held the night of the yahrtzeit at the kever of the Chazon Ish and the Steipler in Bnei Brak and at the Kosel Hamaaravi on the morning of the yahrtzeit, attended by lomdei Dirshu and graced by Dirshu’s Nasi, Rav Dovid Hofstedter.

Join with Klal Yisrael in the Yom Limud and Tefillah on Friday, 24 Elul/September 27 and tap into this unique eis ratzon!