Report: Gallant Apologizes To Netanyahu, Asks For A New Start


Sources in Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s inner circle say that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has spoken to the prime minister privately in the past day and apologized for his past behavior, Israeli journalist Ben Caspit reported on Thursday morning.

According to the report, Gallant acknowledged some of his mistakes and suggested that he turn over a new leaf. Netanyahu reportedly just murmured and mumbled something in response.

The report comes after intense negotiations for Gideon Sa’ar to imminently join the government and possibly replace Gallant as the defense minister. The negotiations came to an abrupt halt when the “exploding pagers” operation began in Lebanon.

Caspit wrote. “It’s not I think that there was a true reconciliation between Gallant and Netanyahu, but the extreme tensions in the north and the potential for escalation at any moment…have now reduced the stakes and urgency of the process.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



