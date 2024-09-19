STRAIGHT TO PRISON: Cuomo Personally Manipulated Covid Death Toll In NY, Lied To Congress About It

A newly released report reveals that former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo personally altered a state review that downplayed the nursing home COVID-19 death toll, contradicting his previous claims that he had no involvement. Emails and congressional documents indicate Cuomo’s direct role in editing the report, despite his denials during a congressional hearing this summer.

The New York Times first reported the details of the emails, which challenge Cuomo’s assertion that he never reviewed or had any memory of the state Health Department’s report. One email from June 2020, addressed to Cuomo’s senior staff, stated, “Governor’s edits are attached for your review,” suggesting Cuomo’s personal involvement. Although Cuomo wasn’t sworn under oath during his closed-door testimony, he was informed that false statements could lead to criminal prosecution.

Families of nursing home residents who died during the pandemic view the revelations as confirmation that Cuomo not only made decisions leading to their loved ones’ deaths but also lied about his role in the ensuing cover-up.

“Cuomo lied before Congress,” said Tracey Alvino, director of Voice for Seniors, whose father passed away from COVID-19 in a Long Island nursing home. “It’s a crime. It’s proven by the emails. Absolutely, he should be prosecuted. I would love to see him in an orange jumpsuit.”

Cuomo’s controversial 2020 directive that required nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients has long been scrutinized, with critics arguing it may have contributed to as many as 9,000 excess deaths. Cuomo later referred to the directive as “the great debacle” in an internal email.

The former governor’s role in editing a July 2020 state Health Department report that underreported nursing home deaths has been labeled a “cover-up” by a U.S. House committee investigating the pandemic. Emails suggest Cuomo was more directly involved than previously known, personally inserting language blaming staff and visiting family members for spreading the virus in nursing homes.

During a June 2023 private House committee questioning, Cuomo claimed he never reviewed or discussed the nursing home death report before it was released. He maintained that he had no recollection of reviewing or editing the document, a claim that now stands in stark contrast to the emails.

Despite these revelations, none of the emails were directly written by Cuomo, who is known for avoiding email communication. Nevertheless, his involvement in shaping the report’s contents has sparked outrage.

Vivian Zayas, co-founder of Voice for Seniors and whose mother died in a Long Island nursing home during the pandemic, echoed these sentiments. “He said he had nothing to do with the report. If he lied to Congress, he committed a crime. He should definitely be investigated,” Zayas said.

Cuomo’s spokesperson, Rich Azzopardi, defended the former governor, asserting that nursing home staff played a significant role in spreading the virus. “Governor Cuomo was fully cooperative with the committee and relayed everything he remembered,” Azzopardi stated, adding that the emails did not contradict the state’s conclusion that COVID-19 was spread by asymptomatic staff.

The revelations come at a time when speculation is growing that Cuomo may seek a political comeback, with rumors circulating that he could run for mayor of New York City. However, family members of those who lost loved ones in nursing homes hope the latest reports will end his political career for good.

“Cuomo was derelict in his duties,” said Alvino. “My father was killed. He’s too dangerous to be in office.”

