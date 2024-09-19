Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: Harav Shaul Alter Visits Family of Fallen Hostage Hero Ori Danino HY”D During Shiva


Harav Shaul Alter, the Gerrer Rosh Yeshiva of Pnei Menachem in Eretz Yisroel, visited the grieving family of Ori Danino, hy”d, who was recently murdered by Hamas while held hostage in a southern Gaza terror tunnel. Rav Shaul, renowned for his deep compassion and sensitivity, offered divrei chizzuk to Ori’s father and brothers as they sat shiva for their son and brother.

Ori Danino’s story is one of remarkable heroism. A participant at Nova music festival on Oct. 7, Ori initially escaped the violence but courageously returned to the scene to help rescue others. His selflessness led to his capture by Hamas, and he was held in captivity in Gaza for nearly a year. Tragically, Ori was murdered just as IDF troops were closing in on a rescue attempt.

Rav Alter expressed admiration for Ori’s bravery and sacrifice, calling his actions a testament to his remarkable character.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BD”E: Owner Of Gottlieb’s Restaurant, R’ Shulem Yosef, Niftar Hours Before Trump Visit

WATCH THIS: Jewish Democrat Shabbos Kestenbaum Speaks at Trump Rally, Calls for Unity Against Antisemitism

NYT: This Is How Israel Duped Hezbollah Into Buying Sabotaged Pagers

ARRESTED: Jewish-Israeli With Sons In IDF Recruited By Iran To Kill Netanyhau, Gallant, Bar

8 Israelis Injured, 2 Seriously, From Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile Attack In Galil

SELLING OUT FOR TERRORISTS: Bernie Sanders Preparing Resolutions To Block $20 Billion In US Arms Sales To Israel

SIT THIS ONE OUT: Ignoring 100’s Of Hezbollah Attacks, AOC Condemns Lebanon Explosions As A “War Crime”

Saudi Crown Prince: No Diplomatic Relations with Israel Without Palestinian State

WATCH: Kamala Harris Boasts That She Helped Hold Up 2,000-Pound Bombs To Israel To Force A Ceasefire

STONEWALLED: FAA Refuses To Say Whether It Told US Airlines To Suspend Their Flights To Israel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network