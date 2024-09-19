WATCH: Harav Shaul Alter Visits Family of Fallen Hostage Hero Ori Danino HY”D During Shiva

Harav Shaul Alter, the Gerrer Rosh Yeshiva of Pnei Menachem in Eretz Yisroel, visited the grieving family of Ori Danino, hy”d, who was recently murdered by Hamas while held hostage in a southern Gaza terror tunnel. Rav Shaul, renowned for his deep compassion and sensitivity, offered divrei chizzuk to Ori’s father and brothers as they sat shiva for their son and brother.

Ori Danino’s story is one of remarkable heroism. A participant at Nova music festival on Oct. 7, Ori initially escaped the violence but courageously returned to the scene to help rescue others. His selflessness led to his capture by Hamas, and he was held in captivity in Gaza for nearly a year. Tragically, Ori was murdered just as IDF troops were closing in on a rescue attempt.

Rav Alter expressed admiration for Ori’s bravery and sacrifice, calling his actions a testament to his remarkable character.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)