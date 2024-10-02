TIMELY: Security Update And Message For Rosh Hashanah From NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor

Amid the growing tensions in the Middle East, the NYPD is on high alert, especially with Rosh Hashanah, which begins tonight.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials held a briefing to let New Yorkers know about stepped up security measures in the coming days.

Adams said New Yorkers can expect to see more NYPD officers in uniform at key locations. The NYPD says it has increased patrols around synagogues and other sensitive locations.

Officials tell YWN security protocols will remain in effect beyond the holidays as the NYPD continues to monitor potential threats.

Additionally, a security update and message for Rosh Hashanah was provided to YWN by NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor, Commanding Officer, Community Affairs.

