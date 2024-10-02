Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Biden Opposes Israeli Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Program, Urges “Proportional Response”


President Joe Biden on Tuesday made it clear that he does not support an Israeli retaliatory strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. When asked by reporters if he backed such a prospect, Biden simply replied, “The answer is no.”

The president acknowledged Israel’s right to defend itself following yesterday’s missile attack by Iran but emphasized the need for a measured response. “Israel has a right to respond, but it should do so proportionally,” Biden stated.

Biden also revealed that the U.S. will be imposing new sanctions on Iran in response to the missile attack, though he did not provide further details.

This comes a day after U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned that Iran would face “severe consequences” for the attack. Sullivan added that the U.S. is working closely with Israel to address the situation, though he did not elaborate on what those consequences might entail.

