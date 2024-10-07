LIVE UPDATES – WILL HE VISIT TODAY? Secret Service At Ohel of Lubavitcher Rebbe On Monday Morning

YWN has a team of photographers at the Ohel brining you the latest photos and videos of this historic visit. All photos and videos will be posted below.

The Secret Service has been at the Ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, screening everyone and searching everything ahead of a possible visit today by former President Trump.

Trump’s visit to the Ohel on Oct. 7 is seen as a gesture of solidarity with Jewish communities on the one-year anniversary of the murderous Hamas attack on southern Israel. It also follows a canceled visit to Gottlieb’s restaurant in Williamsburg due to the sudden passing of the restaurant’s proprietor.

Security at the Ohel will be extremely tight, as Trump has been under presidential-level protection following a second assassination attempt at his golf course in Miami Beach, Florida, last month.

Trump’s visit to the Ohel will be followed by a flight back to Florida, where he is scheduled to attend a memorial event for the victims of the October 7 Hamas attack.

Snipers outside…. Torah learning and Davening inside….

NOTHING WILL STOP THEM: A former president may be visiting the Ohel in a few minutes…. but it’s business as usual for the Chabad Bochrim, as they wrap Tefillin on Yidden returning to Hashem ahead of Yom Kippur.

Crowds are gathering with anticipation, hoping to catch a glimpse of Trump. The area around the Ohel is being cleared in preparation for his possible arrival.

People Davening under heavy security at the Ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, ahead of a planned visit by Former President Trump.

