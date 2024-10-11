Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HATE IN QUEENS: 19-Year-Old Chasidic Man Punched In Face Outside Shul


A 19-year-old Chassidic man was assaulted in Queens, New York, on October 5 in what is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. outside B’Nei Avraham in the Kew Gardens Hills neighborhood.

According to police, the unidentified assailant punched the victim, who was wearing traditional Chassidic clothing, in the face before fleeing the scene. The attack left the victim with a bruise, though he did not require medical attention.

Surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the suspect wearing a gray T-shirt and a black baseball cap. The video captures the individual smoking moments before launching the unprovoked attack.

The FBI’s NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force has opened an investigation into the incident and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

