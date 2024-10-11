Welcome Yom Kippur with the age-old segulah of Reb Meir Baal Haness

It’s Erev Yom Kippur and a Yiddishe mamma stands before her licht. She sheds a tear as she begs Hashem for a good year—a year filled with gezunt, parnassah, and nachas.

When do we need more Heavenly Mercy than before the Yom Hadin? The day we stand before our King, judged for the year past, and our fate decided for the year to come?

The Gemera talks about the age-old tradition of the segulah of Reb Meir Baal Haness. He merited Hashem’s protection by shouting “Elakah D’Meir aneini”. Ever since, when a Yid finds himself in a difficult situation where he needs Heavenly Mercy, he can give tzedakah l’illuy nishmas Reb Meir Baal Haness and it’s considered as if Reb Meir himself, the greatest of all tannaim, is davening for him.

The mekubalim of the 1500s ruled that the tzedakah given on behalf of Reb Meir had to be given to the poor of Eretz Yisroel—and for hundreds of years, Kollel Shomrei Hachomos has done just that. The collected funds go directly toward widows, orphans, talmidei chachamim, and the destitute, providing them with everything they need.

With U’Meirim you can combine the mitzvah of tzedakah, the auspicious time of candle lighting, and merit the protection of Reb Meir Baal Haness. These immeasurable zechusim will surely stand you in good stead as we welcome the year 5785.

Invoke Hashem’s rachamim by partnering with Kollel Shomrei Hachomos Reb Meir Baal Haness and supporting the needy of Eretz Yisroel.

Sign up for an automatic candle-lighting donation and secure a gut gebentcht yahr for yourself and your family.

