Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez Visits 13th Avenue Ahead Of Sukkos [PHOTOS]


Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez visited 13th Avenue in Boro Park on Sunday afternoon ahead of the upcoming yom tov of Sukkos. He was joined by elected officials, community leaders, and members of Boro Park Shomrim.

The visit highlighted the close collaboration between the DA’s office and the Shomrim team, who work together throughout the year to ensure that local criminals are brought to justice and that the community remains safe. As Sukkos approaches, the partnership is especially focused on maintaining safety and security in the busy neighborhood during the yom tov season.



