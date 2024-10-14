Bigotry On Full Display: Antisemitic Man Refuses Treatment From Jewish First Responders In Monsey

In a shocking display of bigotry, an emergency incident in Monsey on Sunday turned into a disgraceful scene when a man refused medical treatment from Jewish EMTs and paramedics. The situation unfolded at the intersection of Old Nyack Turnpike and Caville Drive, where the man claimed to have been struck by a vehicle. However, upon arrival, emergency responders noted that the circumstances surrounding the incident were unclear, leading to suspicions that the man had not been hit at all and may have been attempting to fabricate a claim for a quick insurance payout.

Regardless, Spring Hill EMS, Rockland paramedics, and William P. Faist EMS, whose staff are largely composed of visibly Jewish EMTs and paramedics, responded promptly. However, rather than accepting help, the patient unleashed a torrent of antisemitic slurs, angrily demanding that no Jewish personnel touch him. The vile outburst left the responding medical professionals stunned, yet they maintained their composure, continuing their efforts to ensure the man’s well-being despite his hostility.

As the patient’s demands escalated, the responders, determined to avoid further confrontation, contacted an ambulance en route to the scene, asking if they could accommodate the antisemitic patient. The ambulance, also loaded with Jewish emergency medical personnel, promptly responded that ‘no’, they could not accommodate him.

Faced with nobody but Jews to help him, our poor antisemite walked away from the scene, his injuries having magically disappeared – but his fury burning as bright as ever.

