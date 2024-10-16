The Beis HaMikdash Guide to .. the Mitzvah of Aliyah L’Regel:  11 Things to Know

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman

Nowadays, the Mitzvah of Aliyah l’Regel does not apply because we are all impure, but there are two things that must be considered. The first is that if we study a Mitzvah when we are unable to perform it – it is as if we had performed it. The second consideration is that one of the questions that we are aked after we pass on from this world is “Did you anticipate and hope for the redemption?” The best way to ensure that we do this is to study the relevant sections of the obligations of the Beis HaMikdash. What follows are 11 things to know.

The mitzvah of Aliyah LaRegel is mentioned three times in the Torah: Twice in Sefer Shmos and once in Sefer Dvarim. In the two Psukim in Sefer Shmos {23:17 and 34:23), it states that each male shall appear three times per year before Hashem. It does not mention the obligation to bring an offering. In the pasuk in Dvarim (16:16), however, it specifies that the three times are Pesach, Shavuos, and Sukkos and that “all your males shall appear before Hashem, your G-d, in the place that He will choose, and you should not appear before Hashem empty-handed. Each man should bring with him according to the bounty that Hashem your G-d has provided you.” This Dvarim pasuk teaches us that it is not only a Mitzvah to arise up to the city of Yerushalayim and then to Har HaBayis, but also to bring offerings then. It further teaches us that the wealthy must spend more on his offering than the poor (see Chagigah 8b). The Mitzvah of Aliyah L’Regel involves three Mitzvos (see Chagigah 6b and Tosefta 1:5):

(appearing and doing so with a Kordan Olah), Chagigah (celebrating, and doing so with a Korban Chagigah) and

(celebrating, and doing so with a Korban Chagigah) and Simcha (being joyous and doing so with a Korban Shlamim).

The Korban Olah of the Mitzvah of R’iyah, with the exception of the hide, is completely consumed on the mizbayach. The hide is given as a gift to the Kohanim. The offering of the Chagigah to celebrate (also called shalmei chagigah) mostly goes to the owners as part of their Yom Tov meals while in Yerushalayim. Any tahor Jewish person is permitted to eat from this korban. Some of this meat, however, goes to the Kohanim. The mitzvah of Simcha, includes offering Shlamim Korbanos and eating their meat on each day of Yom Tov, including Chol haMoed. The meat of these korbanos may only be eaten in Yerushalayim. Thus when the Beis Hamikdash existed, all of the Jewish people that did (or will) fulfill the Mitzvah of R’iyah spent all of Yom Tov in Yerushalayim, including Chol HaMoed. The Mishnah in Chagigah 7b tells us that the Mitzvah of the Shlamim Korbanos can be fulfilled with any animal korban from which one may eat, in other words – one can “double-dip” so to speak. Thus, if you had to bring maaser beheimah, or voluntary shelamim or voluntary chata’os Korbanos you can wait until the next Yom Tov and bring them in that time – when you are in Yerushalayim and also fulfill the requirement of Shalmei Simcha as well. offer them then, while one is in Yerushalayim anyway. If it is a Korban that only a Kohain may eat – then a Kohain may eat it as as Shalmei Simcha. There is an obligation to ensure that one is not Tamei before the onset of the Yom Tov so that he will be able to do the Mitzvah of Aliyah L’Regel. This includes impurity of coming near the dead, as well as the impurity of touching a Neveilah animal. There is a debate as to the latter form of Tumah, whether it is just for the first night of Yom Tov (Minchas Boruch) or For the entire Yom Tov (Shaagas Aryeh). On Har HaBayis one may not wear shoes , carry a wallet, or a money belt. One may not take a shortcut through Har HaBayis. There are a number of people that are exempt from the first two parts of the Mitzvah (see Chagigah 4b). If they are in yerushalayim they are obligated in the third part – the Shalmei Simcha: Women A child (but if he can walk he is obligated on account of chinuch) A deaf person, even in one ear, or someone with a hearing aid or a cochlear implant who cannot hear at all without it A blind person – even in one eye A person who is a Shoteh – absolutely crazy to the point that he is exempt from all mitzvos. A semi-shoteh is obligated. Someone who has difficulty walking – even in one leg. Someone who cannot walk barefoot Someone who is old, sick or weak or a mefunak (someone who is particularly particular) are likewise exempt if they cannot make the walk from their home to the Azarah. If someone does not own land in Eretz Yisroel, he is exempt from the Mitzvah according to one opinion (Tosfos Chagiga 2a “Chutz”), but others rule that the Rambam disagrees and obligates them as well (See Avnei Naizer OC 336:16; Tzlach Psachim 8b; Meromei HaSadeh and Sfas Emes Chagiga 2a)

