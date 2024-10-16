Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Tubeworms, Snails And Other Weird Creatures Found Under The Seafloor


Scientists for the first time have uncovered an underworld of animal life thriving beneath the seafloor.

An expedition to a volcanically active ridge in the Pacific off South America has revealed worms, snails, giant tubeworms and other strange creatures lurking below steamy underwater hot springs.

Researchers have long studied animal communities near such hydrothermal vents. Many thought only microbes and viruses could survive underneath. To their surprise, an underwater robot last summer overturned volcanic slabs and found diverse life under the vents.

“This was totally unexpected,” said study co-author Sabine Gollner with the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research.

Young critters from above the seafloor could be traveling through the vents to settle in the depths, Gollner said.

The research published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

Future studies will help reveal whether colonies of animal life exist below other hydrothermal vents around the globe.

“This is an initial discovery that’s really promising,” said Jason Sylvan, a microbiologist at Texas A&M University who was not involved with the research.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TERROR: Police Officer Killed, Four Injured On Highway 4 Shooting Attack Near Yavne

Trump Advisors Stir Rumors Of Kamala Harris Replacement With Hillary Clinton Ahead Of Election

Israel Faces A Fierce And Evasive Foe In Hezbollah’s Drones

The New Drug That Saved The Life Of The Soldier Injured In The Drone Attack

SUKKOS UNDER FIRE: HaGaon HaRav Yosef Answers Wartime Shailos

Netanyahu To Biden: Israeli Response To Iran Will Focus On Military Sites, Won’t Target Nukes

Bigotry On Full Display: Antisemitic Man Refuses Treatment From Jewish First Responders In Monsey

BITTER BIDEN: White House Denies Accusations That Joe Biden Is Sabotaging Kamala Harris’ Campaign

MAILBAG: Crying Behind Closed Doors: The Untold Struggle Of People Like Me Who Are Unable To Attend Shul

SEE IT: IDF Tours Hezbollah Underground Compound Packed With Weapons And Motorcycles For Planned Invasion Of Israel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network