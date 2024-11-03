2020’S MOST ACCURATE POLLSTER: Trump Winning Every Swing State By Razor-Thin Margin In 2024

Former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in every critical swing states by narrow yet expanding margins, according to a new poll by AtlasIntel, who holds the title of being the most accurate pollster of the 2020 presidential election. With the 2024 Presidential Election in its final days, the Republican nominee is projected to secure wins in North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

The poll reveals that Trump’s lead extends beyond the margin of error in four of these battleground states. In Arizona, where his advantage is strongest, Trump holds a 52.3% to 45.8% lead over Harris. Nevada shows similar results, with Trump leading Harris 51.2% to 46%. In North Carolina, where both candidates held campaign events over the weekend, Trump holds a 50.5% to 47.1% edge. Georgia also leans in Trump’s favor, with a 50.1% to 47.6% advantage.

Several states, however, remain within the poll’s two-point margin of error, reflecting a tighter race. In Michigan, Trump is ahead with 49.7% compared to Harris’s 48.2%. Pennsylvania sees a similar split, with Trump at 49.6% to Harris’s 47.8%. Wisconsin registers as the closest contest, with Trump holding a slight lead of 49.7% to Harris’s 48.6%.

Overall, AtlasIntel’s survey shows Trump at 49% support nationwide, compared to Harris’s 47.2%.

AtlasIntel touts its accuracy from the 2020 election, claiming it accurately projected outcomes in each swing state within the margin of error.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)