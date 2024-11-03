ANTISEMITIC ALLIES: Notorious White Supremacist And Neo-Nazi Richard Spencer Endorses… Kamala Harris

Notorious white supremacist Richard Spencer is calling on his followers to support Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election. Spencer, known for his racist, antisemitic views and prominent role in the 2017 Charlottesville rally, praised Harris as the “best manager of the American empire” in a recent video posted on social media.

In the nearly 12-minute video, Spencer explained his preference for Harris over former President Donald Trump, whom he criticized for his unwavering support of Israel. Spencer noted that while Harris has expressed support for Israel, her stance also acknowledges Palestinian rights, which he sees as a more balanced approach. “At the DNC, she said that she 100% supports Israel. She’ll give Israel lethal aid. She also said that Palestinians deserve their own state,” he commented, contrasting this with Trump’s policies. “If there is a regional conflict between Israel and Iran, Trump seems much more likely to not only support Israel in this, but take part in it,” Spencer added.

Spencer also praised Harris for what he sees as her “go with the flow” approach to governance, which he believes aligns with a centrist vision. “In my mind, that flow is going towards centrism, towards rational government, towards a sort of democratic hegemony…This is something that I can responsibly support. So, I’m happily voting for Kamala Harris,” he said, also suggesting that Harris would likely adopt a supportive stance toward Ukraine.

In addition to endorsing Harris, Spencer announced plans to vote for Democrats down the ballot in his home state of Montana, including Senator John Tester and House candidate Monica Tranel.

Spencer’s support for Harris highlights a broader trend of white supremacists showing interest in certain anti-Israel Democrats. Former KKK leader David Duke recently praised Rep. Ilhan Omar as “the most important member of the US Congress.” Spencer, who backed Trump in 2016, expressed disappointment with the former president, stating that Trump “closed off discussion of important ideas” and “amplified idiocy.”

