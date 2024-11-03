Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

FROM AWFUL TO AWESOME: NYC’s LaGuardia Airport Named Best Airport In The U.S.


LaGuardia Airport, once infamous for its subpar conditions, has been named the best airport in the U.S. by Forbes Travel Guide, following a $8 billion transformation. This same airport was once compared to a “third-world country” by President Biden, but after years of extensive renovations, it now ranks at the top of the list. A survey of 5,000 travel experts and frequent flyers recognized LaGuardia’s remarkable improvements, which include updated customer amenities, expanded gate areas, and state-of-the-art terminals.

Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton credited the public-private partnerships with Delta Air Lines and LaGuardia Gateway Partners for turning the once-derided airport into a modern marvel. “Today’s award… is further proof that we have created a new LaGuardia Airport that is no longer a national laughingstock,” Cotton said.

LaGuardia’s overhaul began in 2015, with a vision to reimagine the airport and create a cohesive terminal system. The improvements have already earned multiple prestigious awards, including Skytrax naming Terminal B as the World’s Best New Airport Terminal earlier this year. The airport’s drastic makeover has led it from being a symbol of frustration to one of the top travel hubs in the country.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Khamenei Threatens Israel and US With ‘a Crushing Response’ Over Israeli Attack

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Israeli Navy Commandos Capture Key Hezbollah Operative in Rare Northern Lebanon Raid

HY’D: Three IDF Soldiers Killed in Northern Gaza Fighting Over Shabbos

ALERT FOR SUNDAY: NYC Marathon Road Closures to Impact Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Manhattan

IDF Soldier Succumbs to Injuries from September Gaza Clash

WATCH IT: The Jewish Community in Isfahan, Iran Celebrates Bris Mila

MUST WATCH VIDEO: Bill Clinton Passionately Defends Israel, Says Hamas Forces Civilian Casualties

CROOKED JOE: White House Illegally Altered Record Of Biden’s ‘Garbage’ Remarks

FINALLY: Illegal Muslim Immigrant Who Shot Chicago Jewish Man On Way To Shul Charged With Terrorism And Hate Crimes

Speaker Johnson Visits Rockland, Meets With Three Rebbes In Support of Rep. Lawler

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network