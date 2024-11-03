FROM AWFUL TO AWESOME: NYC’s LaGuardia Airport Named Best Airport In The U.S.

LaGuardia Airport, once infamous for its subpar conditions, has been named the best airport in the U.S. by Forbes Travel Guide, following a $8 billion transformation. This same airport was once compared to a “third-world country” by President Biden, but after years of extensive renovations, it now ranks at the top of the list. A survey of 5,000 travel experts and frequent flyers recognized LaGuardia’s remarkable improvements, which include updated customer amenities, expanded gate areas, and state-of-the-art terminals.

Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton credited the public-private partnerships with Delta Air Lines and LaGuardia Gateway Partners for turning the once-derided airport into a modern marvel. “Today’s award… is further proof that we have created a new LaGuardia Airport that is no longer a national laughingstock,” Cotton said.

LaGuardia’s overhaul began in 2015, with a vision to reimagine the airport and create a cohesive terminal system. The improvements have already earned multiple prestigious awards, including Skytrax naming Terminal B as the World’s Best New Airport Terminal earlier this year. The airport’s drastic makeover has led it from being a symbol of frustration to one of the top travel hubs in the country.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)