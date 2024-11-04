MAILBAG: Shame On YWN For Their Last Mailbag; There is Only One Candidate To Vote For: TRUMP

To Yeshiva World News,

It’s frankly shocking that you, an outlet representing the Jewish world, would publish any piece in favor of Kamala Harris or the current administration. There’s no “balance” here—only one clear choice in this election: Donald Trump. By giving a platform to opinions that contradict this, you’re misleading your readers and undermining what you claim to stand for.

Publishing praise for someone as hostile to Jewish values and Israel’s interests as Kamala Harris is an embarrassment. Kamala Harris and her administration have consistently aligned with the most anti-religious and anti-Israel voices in American politics, blatantly pandering to anyone willing to side against our values. By publishing that letter, you’re legitimizing those viewpoints and encouraging readers to ignore the very real threats her policies represent.

Let’s not forget who Kamala Harris is supporting—those who sympathize with groups that wish to see Israel harmed and seek to degrade religious freedoms. And to paint her as “principled”? They’re nothing of the sort. The reality is clear: the current administration bends to whatever side of public opinion is convenient, no matter the cost to Israel or moral integrity.

Donald Trump is not perfect, but his policies and his administration’s support for Israel have far surpassed any recent president. He’s backed by advisors and allies who genuinely understand the importance of Israel and Jewish security. I never expected YWN to so blatantly allow support for a platform that runs counter to the values you claim to promote.

Shame on you for undermining your own credibility by publishing this piece.

Yosef S. – Jackson, NJ

