MAILBAG: Why I’m Voting For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump, And Why You Should Too

As a Jewish voter, I’ve spent a lot of time weighing my options in this election, and I’ve come to a decision that might surprise some: I’m voting for Kamala Harris over Donald Trump. I believe that Harris, as a continuation of the Biden administration, brings a steadier, more principled approach to issues that matter deeply to both the Jewish community and America’s standing in the world. For me, this choice goes far beyond any one issue. It’s about a broader approach to governance, foreign policy, and values.

I’ve listened to my friends who support Trump. Without doubt, Trump has championed policies that are supportive of Israel. But in my view, his position lacks depth. He’s pro-Israel, yes, but only because he has Jewish friends and allies who support him. His foreign policy seems rooted more in who likes him than in any coherent strategy or belief in the democratic values Israel shares with the United States. He’s similarly avoided condemning far-right, antisemitic groups not because he harbors anti-Semitic beliefs, but because he’s a narcissist. Criticizing anyone who supports him simply isn’t in his nature.

This approach is short-sighted, and, ultimately, it’s risky. Trump’s “friendship” with Israel hinges entirely on his personal relationships and whims, which means it has no ethical limits or guiding principles. Aid becomes a transactional tool that can be given or taken away based on political favors or alliances. And while Prime Minister Netanyahu may prefer a president who operates with no strings attached, I see this as a dangerous model for Israel and America’s long-term alliance.

Kamala Harris, like Biden, represents a different approach. Her support for Israel is grounded in a belief that defending Israel is part of defending democracies around the world—standing together with Ukraine against Russia and with Taiwan against China. For the Biden-Harris administration, supporting Israel is about shared values, not personal alliances. Yes, this comes with conditions. And, yes, it means that Israel doesn’t always get everything it wants, and disagreements are bound to happen. But that’s how a principled, respectful alliance should work. Aid and support aren’t endless handouts; they come with expectations and ethics that guide how we interact on the world stage.

Some argue that Trump’s disregard for norms and limits makes him “stronger” on Israel. But I disagree. It’s exactly these ethics, these principles, that keep our alliances steady and secure – even if we don’t like or agree with them at this very moment in time. Biden and Harris may have spats with Israel’s leadership from time to time, but I believe these disagreements come from a place of respect for democracy and mutual accountability. This is the kind of partnership I trust more—a relationship based on more than just favors and flattery.

My friends are concerned about “woke” culture, and I get it. They feel that Harris doesn’t align with their views on these issues. But I’m looking at a bigger picture. Trump’s tendency to foster support based on personal loyalty rather than shared democratic values worries me. His foreign policy is too unpredictable, too driven by whims and ego, and that’s not what I want for Israel or for the United States.

Kamala Harris may not be perfect, but she offers a stable, ethical, and principled approach that’s better for America’s allies and, ultimately, for Jewish voters.

Anonymous

