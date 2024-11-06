WATCH IT: Kamala Harris Publicly Concedes 2024 Presidential Election To Donald Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech to the American people at Howard University in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon. Her address came hours after calling President-elect Donald Trump to concede earlier today.
The delayed timing echoes former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s concession in 2016, who also waited until the next day to deliver her concession.
Harris walked out to the podium wearing a black pantsuit, with the crowd cheering as Beyonce’s “Freedom” played in the background.
“My heart is full today, full of gratitude,” opened Harris.Harris thanked President Biden, her family, and the Walz family before thanking her supporters and volunteers. “I am so proud of the race we ran and the way we ran it.”
“Now I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now, I get it. But we must accept the results of this election.” Harris then mentioned calling President-elect Trump to concede the race, and the crowd audibly booed.
Harris also said that she will accept the results of the election and will certify the results on January 6, but added loyalty must be to the Constitution first and foremost.
“While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign: the fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness, for the dignity of all people.”
Harris reiterated her positions on guns and abortion, as part of the fight she will continue to uphold: “We will continue to wage this fight in the voting booth, in the courtroom, in the public square.”
Harris also comforted her younger supporters, saying “to the young people who are watching, it is okay to feel sad and disappointed. But please know it’s going to be okay.”
“This is not a time to throw up our hands, but to roll up our sleeves,” Harris added.
