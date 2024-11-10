MAILBAG: Every Single Yeshiva Bochur Needs To Be Taught Financial Literacy – Starting NOW

This past week, two frum podcasts featured young Orthodox men openly discussing the fraud they committed and the severe consequences they now face. Their stories may have shocked some, but for others, they were reminders of a bigger issue: a community-wide failure to teach our young people the fundamental values of honesty, integrity, and financial responsibility.
If you think these two men are isolated cases, then you’re missing the larger, uncomfortable truth. Stories like theirs are cropping up too often, and we must ask ourselves why and how we, as a community, are allowing this to happen.
First, let’s address the basics: have we forgotten to instill in our children a bedrock commitment to honesty? It’s troubling to see how many young frum individuals assume they’ll “never get caught” or believe that a quick “deal” to make money fast is somehow justified. This mindset goes beyond poor judgment—it speaks to a lack of foundational values. When did we stop teaching our children that ethical conduct is more important than easy money?
A clue to the root of the problem emerged in one of these podcast episodes: “All we spoke about in Yeshiva was the guy we know who left Kollel and in less than two years owns 15 nursing homes.” Why are our kids looking up to people solely because they appear to have money? Why do they idolize those who “made it big” and overlook how they achieved their wealth?
The sad truth is that the drive to “make it rich quick” has permeated our community. Many young people are being told that their success is measured by wealth and status, often attained through risky, high-stakes investments. They’re taught that business success is defined by “wheeling and dealing” rather than building value slowly, steadily, and ethically. And here’s a critical reality check: many of these supposed “gvirim” don’t actually possess the wealth they display. They’re leveraged to the hilt, with towering debts that can come crashing down with a single misstep.
This is not true wealth; it’s a facade, an illusion of prosperity. And we’re setting our young people up to be enthralled by it.
Some may argue that we need more oversight or organizations to vet “kosher” investments for our community. But let’s stop looking for shortcuts. The solution is already here: it’s called education. We have schools, and our children spend thousands of hours in them. Yet, instead of delivering the well-rounded education they need to thrive in a complex world, we’re cutting back on secular subjects. We’re expecting every child to become the next gadol hador or to find a calling in chinuch, while sidelining basic financial literacy, ethical business practices, and an understanding of the world around them.
Financial education is not a contradiction to Torah learning; it’s a necessity. Teaching our children how to navigate the real world, how to earn an honest living, and how to understand financial laws and responsibilities should be priorities. We need to guide them toward careers built on integrity and skills rather than fast, flashy money-making schemes.
It’s time to address the illusions we’ve allowed to fester. As a community, we must reassess our values and take responsibility for the lessons we’re imparting to the next generation. Let’s teach our children that true wealth is built on honesty, hard work, and the pursuit of meaningful contributions—not on schemes and shortcuts.
Signed,
C.J.
I don’t understand how someone who learnt the ג בבות and/or חושן משפט for several years, and supposedly understood every סברה, should then do business in such a way.
Ethical conduct is not just an extracurricular activity, we learn המחליף פרה בחמור for us to know how to actually be מחליף פרה בחמור.
We might not need to start teaching ethical conduct in Yeshiva, rather start teaching תורה in a way that it is viscerally experienced not just intellectually.
Agreed. Very well said.
The Yeshivos cannot teach it because it would be hypocritical. The Yeshivos routinely “cut corners” and fudge the reality to get extra givernment funding and grants!!! The Yeshivos gush fake honor on donors at dinners, when everyone knows this honor is not merited for the person but for the person’s wallet!!! In fact, the Yeshivos ARE teaching this negative message to the students: lie, cheat, mislead, fake it, and do whatever it takes, as long as you can get away with it, just to get ahead and make a few extra dollars. The Yeshivos show the students that money is much more important than values. So, how can the Yeshivos teach such ethics????
There needs to be a deep dive by the frum community about frum managed or owned nursing homes , it’s a disaster when it comes to honesty. Want to talk about ruining vulnerable people lives while making serious quick money frum owned nursing homes is were too look. Also, cash advance / shark loans that frum people are involved in , that’s all a disaster. YWN should look into those two industries.
One of the interviews was shallow and sick. And definitely should not be promoted on Jewish media. He is an Eli Weinstein 2.0 he will be back at it as soon as he’s out
Know what makes me sick is that one of the “interviewers” has some big fat skeletons in his closet. Pretty lucky the statue of limitations are over.
This is such garbage. The individual in question has robbed dozens of people in the most brazen fashion imaginable together with his father. And they’re going to jail for it. Rather than pay his victims back, he’s trying to pretend that his making public service announcements that casts our entire community in a bad light just to save himself.
His father robbed me and then his son, who complains about not receiving a financial education, reached out to my attorney fourteen years later and demanded original documentation which took him months to find. By that time, the son said he doesn’t have to pay because my lawyer took too much time to search two separate storage houses for the documents in question.
He may have been raised by a terrible example, but he took it to the next level. This is exemplified in a shocking lawsuit in which the son doesn’t even contradict the allegations made by the plaintiff.
He has no morals. He’s a brazen liar, fraud and cheat. He will go to jail for far less than he deserves. And his problem is not a communal one. The community needs to be more educated about sociopathy and evil, and not be blown away by con artists like that degenerate and his father who informed on everyone and anyone they can just to save their backside.
Shame on them!!! And shame on you for being so stupid to fall for his nonsense.
i listened to both of them. one of them showed real remorse. one was reading the quotes his lawyer gave him. why didnt we mention that his father is going to jail next moth also…. for the same exact crimes?
one of them is a 3rd generation ganav,
his grandfather milked almanos and yesomim out out MANY MANY millions of dollars.
the kid has zero remorse.
Anyone else notice that one of them decided to slandr the entire BMG on his way out of the interview?
8,000 Yungerleit and he said “HALF” are doing credit card point scams, HALF.
This lying thief, couldn’t even tell the emmes on an interview that is likely going to be sent to the judge to show he has remorse. Trash talk 8,000 yungerleit. What a disgusting thing to do. And David Lichtenstein should be ashamed that he didn’t intervene and challenge that part.
Alte Mirrer: you’re exactly right. I’m calling my lawyer tomorrow. I think I’m going to write a letter to the judge just to explain how these people have wrecked our community by taking advantage of our honesty and trust, and preying on our way of life by pretending to be one of us. The father and son ran an affinity scam, plain and simple. They ruined hundreds of families with their blandishments and lies. I had no savings for years because of what his father did to me. How dare he blame our community?!
everyone knows when they are stealing. do me a favor.
Last week there was a major event in lakewood about doing things correctly. rav Elya Brudny spoke, Atoorney ben Brafman spoke. The Aleph foundation and Agudah made it.
SENEVNTEEN PEOPLE SHOWED UP. Literally. ENtire room of a thousands seats was EMPTY.
No one is interested.
Just keep investing with criminals and the thieves will keep on thieving.
There is guy all over the news the past few months. His empire is a big fat scam, clearly. Do you think this guy actually needed someone to tell him what he was doing before he started that it’s against the law? Of course not. When he gets arrested one day, I’d love to hear his podcast.