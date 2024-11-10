MAILBAG: Every Single Yeshiva Bochur Needs To Be Taught Financial Literacy – Starting NOW

This past week, two frum podcasts featured young Orthodox men openly discussing the fraud they committed and the severe consequences they now face. Their stories may have shocked some, but for others, they were reminders of a bigger issue: a community-wide failure to teach our young people the fundamental values of honesty, integrity, and financial responsibility.

If you think these two men are isolated cases, then you’re missing the larger, uncomfortable truth. Stories like theirs are cropping up too often, and we must ask ourselves why and how we, as a community, are allowing this to happen.

First, let’s address the basics: have we forgotten to instill in our children a bedrock commitment to honesty? It’s troubling to see how many young frum individuals assume they’ll “never get caught” or believe that a quick “deal” to make money fast is somehow justified. This mindset goes beyond poor judgment—it speaks to a lack of foundational values. When did we stop teaching our children that ethical conduct is more important than easy money?

A clue to the root of the problem emerged in one of these podcast episodes: “All we spoke about in Yeshiva was the guy we know who left Kollel and in less than two years owns 15 nursing homes.” Why are our kids looking up to people solely because they appear to have money? Why do they idolize those who “made it big” and overlook how they achieved their wealth?

The sad truth is that the drive to “make it rich quick” has permeated our community. Many young people are being told that their success is measured by wealth and status, often attained through risky, high-stakes investments. They’re taught that business success is defined by “wheeling and dealing” rather than building value slowly, steadily, and ethically. And here’s a critical reality check: many of these supposed “gvirim” don’t actually possess the wealth they display. They’re leveraged to the hilt, with towering debts that can come crashing down with a single misstep.

This is not true wealth; it’s a facade, an illusion of prosperity. And we’re setting our young people up to be enthralled by it.

Some may argue that we need more oversight or organizations to vet “kosher” investments for our community. But let’s stop looking for shortcuts. The solution is already here: it’s called education. We have schools, and our children spend thousands of hours in them. Yet, instead of delivering the well-rounded education they need to thrive in a complex world, we’re cutting back on secular subjects. We’re expecting every child to become the next gadol hador or to find a calling in chinuch, while sidelining basic financial literacy, ethical business practices, and an understanding of the world around them.

Financial education is not a contradiction to Torah learning; it’s a necessity. Teaching our children how to navigate the real world, how to earn an honest living, and how to understand financial laws and responsibilities should be priorities. We need to guide them toward careers built on integrity and skills rather than fast, flashy money-making schemes.

It’s time to address the illusions we’ve allowed to fester. As a community, we must reassess our values and take responsibility for the lessons we’re imparting to the next generation. Let’s teach our children that true wealth is built on honesty, hard work, and the pursuit of meaningful contributions—not on schemes and shortcuts.

Signed,

C.J.

The views expressed in this letter do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.