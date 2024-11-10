Yom Tefillah Due to Matzav in Eretz Yisrael

A letter signed by Gedolei Yisrael and Tzaddikei Hador states: “Eisav’s hatred of Yaakov is intensifying in the world as anti-Semites seek to destroy the remnant of Yisrael. And worst of all is the betrayal of lomdei Torah around the world.” ** Tefillah events scheduled in yeshivos, mesivtas, and Jewish kehillos across the world, as well as in all boys’ and girls’ schools affiliated with Chinuch Atzmai, Bnei Yosef and other charedi educational networks in Eretz Yisrael ** A Yom Tefillah will be held today in BMG in Lakewood with all yeshivos and Bais Yaakovs across the USA pausing their studies to join the worldwide Tefillah Event ** In 24 countries around the world, Dirshu Global delegates will host local prayer events in their respective cities.

Praying for Klal Yisrael

Jews in Eretz Yisrael, the USA and Europe are uniting in tefillah on the eve of 11 Cheshvan, the yahrtzeit of Rachel Imeinu a”h. On this day, tens of thousands of Jews in cities, countries and continents worldwide will join together in tearful tefillah to beseech for compassion on behalf of all those who are suffering due to the terrible tzaros that have struck Klal Yisrael since last Simchas Torah. Special tefillah events will be held in dozens of kehillos, yeshivos, chadarim and Bais Yaakovs, as well as in all boys’ and girls’ schools affiliated with Chinuch Atzmai, Bnei Yosef and other charedi institutions in Eretz Yisrael. The events will be led by Dirshu Rabbanim and delegates around the world.

A special letter calling Klal Yisrael to join this event was signed by illustrious Gedolei Torah and Roshei Yeshivos, among them Hagaon Harav Aharon Feldman shlit”a, Rosh Yeshiva of Ner Yisrael in Baltimore; Hagaon Harav Avraham Gurwitz shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivah of Beis Yosef of Gateshead; Hagaon Harav Elya Dov Wachtfogel shlit”a, Rosh Yeshiva of Zichron Moshe in South Fallsburg; as well as by the Roshei Yeshivah of Beth Medrash Govoha in Lakewood, Hagaon Harav Aryeh Malkiel Kotler shlit”a, Hagaon Harav Yerucham Olshin shlit”a, Hagaon Harav Dovid Tzvi Schustal shlit”a, and Hagaon Harav Yisrael Tzvi Neuman shlit”a.

The letter is also signed and endorsed by the Belzer Rebbe shlit”a, Vizhitzer Rebbe shlit”a, Sanzer Rebbe shlit”a, Slonimer Rebbe shlit”a, Boyaner Rebbe shlit”a, Rachmastrivka Rebbe shlit”a and Chernobyl Rebbe shlit”a, who also signed a separate letter written by the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah and Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah.

The letter opens with a chilling warning: “The voice of my beloved knocks! Arise and awaken now at this time when Klal Yisrael’s cries are heard in every city and place. They rise to the heavens [following] the painful plagues and decrees of the past years, and especially in Eretz Yisrael, where throughout over a year, tens of thousands of residents of our Holy Land languish in trial and tribulation, in exile and captivity. The blood of our beloved brothers has spilled as water. The seasons have passed, we have not yet merited salvation, and the hatred of Eisav in intensifying throughout the world as anti-Semites seek to destroy the remnant of Yisrael, and above all is the betrayal of lomdei Torah around the world.

“Therefore, we have set Monday, [Parshas] Vayera, 10 Chesvhan as a day to entreat and supplicate for Your nation. Thus, all of Your nation Beis Yisrael, wherever they dwell, will gather in Heichalei Torah and kehillos in Eretz Hakodesh and the Diaspora for a special order of prayer that we will establish for this time, to pray and supplicate for our souls, to arouse the great mercies of heavens in order to rescue Klal Yisrael and Eretz Yisrael from every trial and tribulation. In the merit of all who learn Torah with diligence and toil, may their merits stand in our favor to rescue us from all evil and to draw the Final Redemption closer with compassion, and may the sons return to their borders. Amen.”